Iran's South Pars company lifts curtain on its gas output in 9M2025
Iran's South Pars Gas Company produced over 147 billion cubic meters of gas in the first nine months of 2025, with 600 million cubic meters produced daily. Despite increased consumption from colder weather, the gas supply remains stable with no issues reported.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy