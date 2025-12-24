Hungarian Prime Minister sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Esteemed Mr. President,

Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday.

I am grateful that Hungary has been able to count on Azerbaijan both in times of peace, and in time of crisis in the last decades. Our bilateral relations continue to grow stronger year by year, while our cooperation has been extended to an increasing number of key areas, with particular focus on the energy sector. I am firmly convinced that, owing to Your Excellency's personal commitment, a new era has begun in the relations between our nations, for which I would like to convey my true appreciation.

In this spirit, I would like to assure you that my government remains committed to the deepening of our partnership and to advancing the common interests of our nations.

I wish you every success and good health in your responsible duties," the letter reads.