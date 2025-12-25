Azerbaijan's compulsory insurance market grows in 11M2025
In the first 11 months of 2025, Azerbaijan collected 331.3 million manat ($194 million) in compulsory insurance premiums. This marks a 7% increase from the same period in 2024. Payments for compulsory insurance totaled 131.7 million manat ($77 million), with 39.7 manat ($23.3) of every 100 manat ($58.8) paid back to customers.
