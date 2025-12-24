Renovated Irevan State Azerbaijani Drama Theater opens in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The Irevan State Azerbaijani Drama Theater reopened its doors on December 24 following an extensive renovation and reconstruction project ordered by President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The revamped theater, now fully modernized, aims to enhance both the creative potential of the troupe and the broader development of Azerbaijan’s national theater scene.

Before the official opening, Culture Minister Adil Karimli, theater staff, cultural figures, representatives of the Western Azerbaijan Community, and MPs toured the facility.

As part of the reconstruction project, the theater building, covering an area of 3,000 square meters, was fully modernized. Theater officials highlighted upgrades to the main stage, lighting and sound systems, technical infrastructure, and the creation of a new small stage, as well as improved acoustics and redesigned seating in the auditorium.

The renovation also included new rehearsal spaces, makeup rooms, decoration areas, and technical service zones to support both the administrative and creative teams. Officials said the updates go beyond physical improvements, reflecting a broader push to integrate the theater fully into contemporary performance practices and expand its repertoire.

The opening ceremony featured speeches from Karimli, Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Aziz Alakbarli, and the chairman of the Union of Theater Figures, People’s Artist Haji Ismayilov. The speakers expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, head of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, for their support in promoting cultural development and creating modern performance spaces.

The theater troupe concluded the ceremony by delivering a formal address to President Ilham Aliyev, thanking him for the renovations and pledging continued commitment to advancing Azerbaijani theater arts.

