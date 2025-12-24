Azerbaijan calculates oil exports to UK in 11M2025

From January through November 2025, Azerbaijan exported 514,900 tons of crude oil and petroleum products worth $273.1 million to the UK. This marks a 20.8% drop in volume and a 30.1% decrease in value compared to last year. The UK ranked 8th among Azerbaijan's oil importers during this period.

