Azerbaijan calculates oil exports to UK in 11M2025
From January through November 2025, Azerbaijan exported 514,900 tons of crude oil and petroleum products worth $273.1 million to the UK. This marks a 20.8% drop in volume and a 30.1% decrease in value compared to last year. The UK ranked 8th among Azerbaijan's oil importers during this period.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy