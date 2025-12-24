Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya region draws billions in foreign investment

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 24. Over the past eight years, Uzbekistan’s Surkhandarya region has attracted around $3 billion in foreign investment, with nearly 4,000 industrial enterprises put into operation, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The information was announced during a meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, which focused on socio-economic development, job creation, and poverty reduction in the Surkhandarya region.

Moreover, it was highlighted that the region’s industrial output is projected to experience a significant increase, with an anticipated doubling of production this year, reaching 17.2 trillion soums (approximately $1.43 billion). The establishment of several new industries, including footwear, jewelry, construction materials, and pharmaceuticals, was also noted as a pivotal development.

Furthermore, a substantial allocation of 175 billion soums (around $14.5 million) will be dedicated to infrastructure development projects. This funding will support the execution of 36 key initiatives, valued at 1.2 trillion soums (roughly $99.5 million), which are expected to generate approximately 9,000 new jobs.

During the meeting, the khokim of Surkhandarya region outlined a strategic plan for the optimal use of available resources and opportunities to accelerate the region’s development.

In response, President Mirziyoyev issued directives for the modernization of road infrastructure, the construction of new residential housing, and the enhancement of social amenities across the region, further emphasizing the government’s commitment to regional progress.