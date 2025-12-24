President of Georgia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency, Dear Colleague,

On behalf of the Georgian people and myself, allow me to extend my most sincere and heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your birthday.

Under your leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan has achieved lasting peace, stability, and significant milestones, which stand as a clear testament to your statesmanlike vision and selfless dedication to the well-being of the people of Azerbaijan. I am confident that under your guidance, Azerbaijan will continue to grow even stronger, both domestically and on the international stage.

I am firm in my belief that the exemplary friendly relations and the robust strategic partnership between our nations will continue to strengthen and expand in the years ahead. The cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan serves as the cornerstone not only for the advancement of our bilateral ties but also for fostering deeper regional integration, sustainable peace, and stability in the South Caucasus.

Your Excellency, I wish you robust health, inexhaustible energy, and continued success in your highly responsible state activities, while wishing the friendly people of Azerbaijan enduring peace and prosperity," the letter reads.