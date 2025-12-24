Turkmenistan seeing gas production pick up thanks to modernization efforts

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 24. The State Concern Dovletabatgazchykarysh (Dovletabat Gas Industry) upgraded its technical fleet, including a 180-ton drilling rig, enabling specialists from the Turkmengaz Group to conduct major repairs on about 30 wells, some reaching depths of up to 5,000 meters, Trend reports via the Government of Turkmenistan.

A multi-stage raw material processing system has been implemented at the Dovletabatgazchykarysh field in Serakhs District, Ahal Province. Technical issues were addressed and wellheads cleaned, restoring previously underperforming wells to full operation. The system includes initial purification at well sites and advanced gas processing and drying at central facilities, ensuring products meet international standards before entering the main gas pipelines.

Over the first 11 months of 2025, the enterprise recorded steady growth in natural gas and condensate production. In December, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov chaired a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers to review the sector’s performance. The planned production of natural and associated gas from January to November was exceeded by 1.6%, while liquefied gas production grew by 101%, reflecting steady development in the industry.

Since 2023, Turkmenistan has actively pursued the construction of underground gas storage facilities to increase available reserves and enhance the stability of export supplies. This topic was highlighted as one of the main points at the “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan—2025” conference held in Ashgabat in October, underlining the country’s strategic approach to energy security.

