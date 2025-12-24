Azerbaijan multiplies oil exports to Greece in 11M2025
Azerbaijan's crude oil and petroleum product exports to Greece surged by 2.6 times in volume and 2.2 times in value to reach $313.8 million from January to November 2025, contributing to a total export value of $11.5 billion despite an overall decline in export revenues.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy