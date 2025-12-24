Azerbaijan multiplies oil exports to Greece in 11M2025

Azerbaijan's crude oil and petroleum product exports to Greece surged by 2.6 times in volume and 2.2 times in value to reach $313.8 million from January to November 2025, contributing to a total export value of $11.5 billion despite an overall decline in export revenues.

