Life is already being restored in Aghdam district - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Life is already being restored in Aghdam district today. People are living in three villages. I have participated in the ceremonies marking the re-commissioning of these villages – Kangarli, Sarijali, and Khidirli,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents relocating to the city of Aghdam, Trend reports.

“Several thousand people are already living there, and this resettlement process continues. Today, people have also begun moving into the city of Aghdam, and 1,268 apartments in this new residential neighborhood will accommodate its residents,” the head of state added.