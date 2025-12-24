Global Azerbaijani community unites in celebration of national victory

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Baku hosted a virtual gathering of Azerbaijanis worldwide, reflecting on a year marked by pride, unity, and national spirit, as the 5th anniversary of the Karabakh Victory was commemorated, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend.

Members of the Azerbaijani diaspora organized nearly 100 events in 81 countries, highlighting the country’s achievements and the historic significance of the year.

The event, titled "Let’s Be One, Let’s Be United!" was held by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora on the occasion of December 31—International Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis. Around 1,000 compatriots from over 86 countries joined the videoconference, which opened with the national anthem and a tribute to fallen heroes.

The Committee Chairman Fuad Muradov welcomed participants, emphasizing the successful results of President Ilham Aliyev’s diaspora policy and the diaspora’s demonstration of national strength and unity throughout the year. A video report showcased the committee’s and diaspora’s activities in 2025, highlighting projects that strengthened communities abroad.

Currently, Azerbaijan has established 31 Azerbaijani Houses in twenty countries, 15 Coordination Councils, hundreds of diaspora organizations, and over 90 weekend schools across 24 countries. Additionally, “Karabakh” weekend schools, created under the initiative of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, continue to operate successfully.

During the conference, participants congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, expressing gratitude for his consistent support of Azerbaijanis worldwide and affirming their loyalty to the country and its leadership. Speakers emphasized the diaspora’s coordinated efforts and unity, noting that the 5th anniversary of the Karabakh Victory symbolized pride, joy, and national solidarity for every Azerbaijani. They also expressed hopes that 2026 will bring new ideas, goals, and initiatives.

Several diaspora members were awarded the medal “For Service in Diaspora Activities” for their significant contributions to promoting the Azerbaijani language and culture abroad and strengthening the country’s international relations.

The event featured musical performances by diaspora members promoting Azerbaijani culture and concluded with the Diaspora Anthem, calling for unity and solidarity.

