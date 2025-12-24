Turkic Investment Fund set to start with low-risk projects for quick results (Exclusive)
Photo: Turkic Investment Fund
The Turkic Investment Fund aims to foster regional economic cooperation among its member states by initially focusing on low-risk projects with quick results, before expanding into larger, more complex initiatives by 2030 to promote trade and development in the region.
