Iran divulges product imports from Türkiye in 8M2025
Iran's imports from Türkiye totaled 4.9 million tons, worth $6.2 billion, in the first eight months of 2025. While the value fell by 21%, the volume increased by 5.65%. The total trade turnover between the two countries was 13.6 million tons, valued at $10.6 billion, down 13.6% in value and 3.18% in volume.
