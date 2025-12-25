Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 25

Economy Materials 25 December 2025 09:48 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 25

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 25, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 3 currencies went up, while 43 currencies fell compared to December 24.

The official rate for $1 is 742,713 rials, while one euro is valued at 874,911 rials. On December 24 the euro was priced at 879,056 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 25

Rial on December 24

1 US dollar

USD

742,713

746,437

1 British pound

GBP

1,002,807

1,006,586

1 Swiss franc

CHF

941,654

945,167

1 Swedish króna

SEK

80,997

81,290

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

74,214

74,192

1 Danish krone

DKK

117,125

117,685

1 Indian rupee

INR

8,268

8,336

1 UAE Dirham

AED

202,236

203,250

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,417,425

2,429,541

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

265,104

266,536

100 Japanese yen

JPY

476,609

466,490

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

95,513

95,966

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,929,801

1,939,591

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

543,188

544,348

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

433,356

435,245

1 South African rand

ZAR

44,568

44,694

1 Turkish lira

TRY

17,311

17,425

1 Russian ruble

RUB

9,427

9,566

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

204,042

205,065

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

56,678

56,982

1 Syrian pound

SYP

67

68

1 Australian dollar

AUD

498,152

499,578

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

198,057

199,050

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,975,301

1,985,205

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

578,517

580,704

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

608,022

611,271

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

24,000

24,131

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

354

355

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

516,506

520,781

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

137,228

137,988

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

105,866

106,204

100 Thai baht

THB

2,387,013

2,396,907

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

183,581

183,671

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

514,332

504,005

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,047,550

1,052,803

1 euro

EUR

874,911

879,056

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

144,520

146,501

1 Georgian lari

GEL

275,676

276,977

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

44,390

44,530

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

11,355

11,290

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

254,790

258,278

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

436,890

439,081

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,263,400

1,270,407

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

80,527

81,190

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

212,316

213,391

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,572

2,621

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,362,358 rials and $1 costs 1,156,507 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 954,745 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 810,484 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.32-1.35 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.56-1.59 million rials.

