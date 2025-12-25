Fallen AZAL plane crash attendant's spouse believes culprits to face justice

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Azerbaijani people and Azerbaijanis around the world take pride in those who lost their lives in the plane crash, said Etibar Aliyev, the husband of National Hero Hokuma Aliyeva, who died as a result of the crash involving an aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Trend reports.

He said that the family of the National Hero firmly believes that those responsible for the crash will ultimately be identified and subjected to accountability measures.

