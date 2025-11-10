Azerbaijan joins UNESCO committee on cultural heritage protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10.​ Azerbaijan was elected as a member of the Intergovernmental Committee for Promoting the Return of Cultural Property to Its Countries of Origin or Its Restitution in Case of Illicit Appropriation (ICPRCP) for the period 2025–2029 at the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference held today in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, the publication of Azerbaijani MFA on social media account said, Trend reports.

This election is a recognition of Azerbaijan’s strong advocacy for cultural heritage protection and restitution," the post reads.