Australia establishes Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10.​ The Australia-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group was officially established in the Federal Parliament of Australia on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, Trend reports.

The announcement was shared by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Australia in a post on its official X page.

"On Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group was formally established in the Federal Parliament of Australia. Co-chaired by Hon. Mike Freelander, Chair of the Standing Committee on Health, Aged Care and Disability (Labor), and Hon. Rick Wilson (Liberal), Deputy Chair of the Joint Standing Committee on Trade and Investment.

The Group brings together senior leaders, including Senate President Senator Hon. Sue Lines, House Speaker Hon. Milton Dick, and other distinguished parliamentarians," the post reads.

The establishment of the group aims to strengthen parliamentary and diplomatic cooperation between the two countries and contribute to the development of mutual relations.