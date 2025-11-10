Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Turkmenistan, Chimcomplex discuss co-op in gas processing and chemical industry

Economy Materials 10 November 2025 14:44 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan, Chimcomplex discuss co-op in gas processing and chemical industry
Photo: Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania

Follow Trend on

Aman Bakiyev
Aman Bakiyev
Read more

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 10. Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Romania, Annamammet Annayev, met with Stefan Vuza, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Chimcomplex, to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the energy and industrial sectors, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy.

During the meeting, the Turkmen side presented the country’s strategic plans for developing its oil, gas, and industrial sectors, highlighting modernization programs and efforts to enhance regional energy security.

The sides noted Chimcomplex’s successful participation in the OGT 2025 international exhibition in Ashgabat in October, which contributed to strengthening business ties and sharing technological expertise.

Meanwhile, discussions focused on potential collaboration in gas processing, chemical production, and investment in new industrial facilities. Vuza confirmed Chimcomplex’s interest in expanding cooperation with Turkmenistan.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue the dialogue and identify specific projects for mutually beneficial partnership.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more