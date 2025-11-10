Netherlands hosts enthusiastic celebration for Azerbaijan's Victory Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10.​ The Hague, the political and administrative center of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, was filled with a festive and unforgettable atmosphere as Azerbaijan’s Victory Day was celebrated, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Netherlands told Trend.

At one of the city’s most prestigious cultural venues, the National Theatre (Het Nationale Theater), a grand concert titled "My Homeland – Azerbaijan: Rhythms of the Land of Fire" took place.

The celebration was organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan, the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund, and the Azerbaijani-Dutch society "Odlar Yurdu".

The event brought together representatives of Dutch government bodies, accredited diplomatic corps, political, social, business, cultural, and academic circles, members of the media, and the Azerbaijani community. Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora Vagif Seidbayev also attended.

The concert began with a video recording of the mugham "Bayati-Shiraz" performed by Kanan Bayramov at the "Kharybulbul" festival in 2021 in Jidir Plain, Shusha. Against this magnificent performance, the audience saw enchanting views of Shusha and unforgettable moments from the festival, adding an emotional depth that moved attendees deeply.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mammad Ahmadzade, highlighted the symbolic significance of the performance, noting that the mugham "Bayati-Shiraz" had become a symbol of pain, longing, and hope for the Azerbaijani people during years of occupation.

"Now, five years have passed since that longing ended, and historical justice has been restored," the diplomat said. He recalled President Ilham Aliyev’s words: "Dear Shusha, you are liberated! Dear Shusha, we are back! Dear Shusha we will revive you! Shusha is ours! Karabakh is ours! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", words that are forever inscribed in the annals of the Azerbaijani people. The ambassador emphasized that today, Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty have been fully restored, and peace and stability have been established in the region.

Ahmadzade also reminded that 2025 has been declared the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty in Azerbaijan, and that celebrating the fifth anniversary of Victory Day and State Flag Day reflects the strengthening of statehood and national unity. He concluded that Azerbaijani music and dance performed on the stage of the National Theatre in The Hague, a city recognized as a center of peace and justice, are a source of special pride, a symbol of victory, friendship, and cultural connection between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands.

The celebration continued with a colorful concert program showcasing the rich palette of national music and dances, reflecting the joy and vitality of the Azerbaijani people. The Azerbaijani dance ensemble "Rhythm" performed dances such as "Gaytaghi," "Sari Gelin," "Vaghzali," "Chai," "Igidlar," "Innabi," "Naghara," "Uzundere," "Fantaziya," and "Yalli," bringing energy and the rhythms of Azerbaijani music to the audience.

On stage, Azerbaijani musicians living both in the Netherlands and Azerbaijan performed together. Famous composer and singer Firangiz Bagirova, chairperson of "Odlar Yurdu," performed songs including "Bulagh Usta Gedan Gozal" and "Doghma Diyar, Azerbaijan." Talented artist Nemetaga Aliyev performed "Shusha’s Mountains" and "Azerbaijan Oghluyam." Young musicians, singer Orkhan Jalilov and pianist Vasif Guseynuli, performed popular compositions such as "Azerbaijan," "Ana," "Bulag Ustya Geden Gozal," "Doghma Diyar, Azerbaijan," "Ay Lachin," "Galali," "Bu Geje," "Shan Azerbaijan," "Kuchalara Su Sapmisham," and "Chirpinirdi Gara Daniz," filling the hall with patriotic emotions and heartfelt feelings.

One of the most touching moments of the concert was the joint performance of the song "Ey Vatan" by all musicians and dancers, bringing applause, joy, and pride to the audience.

Specially prepared video projections and visual effects for each musical and dance number created a unique atmosphere, enhancing the emotional depth and allowing the audience to feel as if they were traveling through Azerbaijan.

The unforgettable concert program was received with great interest and enthusiasm. The national spirit and excitement that filled the National Theatre of The Hague throughout the evening underscored the profound significance of Azerbaijan’s Victory Day for people around the world.

