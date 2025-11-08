Kyrgyzstan’s Aiyl Bank expands U.S. partnership with Citi and Oppenheimer
Kyrgyzstan’s Aiyl Bank has signed cooperation agreements with U.S. financial institutions Citi and Oppenheimer to strengthen its international presence and access global capital markets.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy