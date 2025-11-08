Turkmenistan to consider U.S. companies for critical minerals incentives

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 8. President Donald Trump met with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on November 6 to strengthen bilateral ties, enhance trade connectivity, and expand cooperation in the energy and critical minerals sectors, the U.S. Department of State announced, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed new opportunities for collaboration, with Turkmenistan agreeing to consider preferential treatment and exemptions for American companies operating in its critical minerals sector. They also underscored the mutual benefits of diversifying and expanding international markets for Turkmen natural gas.

It was noted that once Turkmenistan concludes its ongoing consultations with Azerbaijan on the delimitation of the Caspian seabed, the country intends to explore the possibility of implementing the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline project - a long-discussed initiative aimed at strengthening regional energy security and connectivity.

The discussions also touched on regional peace and development efforts. Under the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) initiative, Turkmenistan expressed its intention to consider participating in new trade and transport opportunities emerging in the Central Asia–Caucasus region, as well as in initiatives promoting regional stability and cooperation.