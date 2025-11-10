Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province unveils latest export figures through its customs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10.​ Iran’s East Azerbaijan province has recorded significant export activity through its customs offices, with shipments valued at $1.05 billion and totaling 2.06 million tons over the first seven months of the Iranian year (March 21 - October 22, 2025), Ali-Asghar Abbaszadeh, head of the province’s customs, told reporters, Trend reports.

Abbaszadeh noted that the lion's share of exports rolled in through Tabriz Customs, raking in a cool $601 million in goods tipping the scales at 740,000 tons.

According to him, the customs key exports included iron and steel products worth $195 million, petrochemical products valued at $127 million, fruits at $117 million, copper and copper products at $65.8 million, and zinc and zinc products totaling $61 million. These products were primarily exported to Türkiye, Armenia, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Georgia.

On the import side, the province’s customs offices recorded around $797 million in goods totaling 275,000 tons.

"Major imports included technical equipment worth $115 million, tobacco and tobacco products valued at $104 million, vehicles and spare parts at $86.4 million, cocoa and cocoa products at $46.5 million, and red meat at $44.5 million. These imports primarily came from Türkiye, China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Germany, and Japan," he added.

Data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) shows that the country's non-oil exports totaled around $32 billion in the same seven-month period, amounting to nearly 92 million tons. Compared to the previous year, the value of non-oil exports decreased by 1.88 percent, while the total weight increased by 3.2 percent.

