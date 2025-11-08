Azerbaijan marks the fifth anniversary of its historic Victory in the Patriotic War. On November 8, 2020, the 44-day military operations came to an end, and under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, the country restored its territorial integrity. This Victory became not only a military achievement but also a political milestone - the moment that marked the beginning of a new era for Azerbaijan and the entire South Caucasus.

Over the past five years, Ilham Aliyev has transformed military success into a long-term strategy for development and peace. Today, the region stands on the threshold of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia - an agreement that will cement the new reality shaped by Azerbaijan’s decisive actions and the political course set by its leader.

The peace that the country achieved through Victory reflects President Ilham Aliyev's broader vision. He has viewed the South Caucasus as a single space capable of developing through interconnectivity, economy, and transport. Many of the ideas that seemed bold predictions five years ago are now seen as self-evident realities.

In 2025, Azerbaijan holds a key place in the new system of linkages across Eurasia. The South Caucasus has become an integral part of global logistics and energy routes - something now recognized in Brussels, Washington, Moscow, and Beijing. President Ilham Aliyev has become the architect of this new political geography of the South Caucasus.

One of its symbols is the Zangezur Corridor project, which connects mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan and Türkiye, becoming an important link in the Eurasian transport network. Just a few years ago, this idea was viewed as a political declaration - today it is turning into real infrastructure. Ilham Aliyev has always seen this route not as a tool of rivalry, but as an instrument of integration - a foundation for lasting peace in the region. And many politicians and leaders are only now beginning to realize this.

On the international stage, Ilham Aliyev demonstrates a rare balance between pragmatism and principle. He consistently defends the independence of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, building relations with major global powers on equal terms and guided by national interests. Negotiations with Armenia, engagement with the West, dialogue with Russia and Iran - all remain integral parts of a single strategy aimed at strengthening the country's sovereignty and security.

The fifth anniversary of the Victory is not only a reminder of the past but also an opportunity to assess the outcomes of decisions made after the war. President Ilham Aliyev has turned military success into the diplomatic and economic foundation for the development not just of one country - but of an entire region.

This is what truly distinguishes exceptional political leaders: the ability not only to win, but also to create opportunities - for everyone, even for those who were once on the other side of the battlefield.