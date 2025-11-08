Victory Day sparks pride across Azerbaijan and Turkic World - veteran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8.​ I am proud to have fought for my homeland, Elchin Aliyev, a veteran from the Masalli district, told Trend during the November 8 - Victory Day celebrations.

Aliyev stated that at the onset of the Patriotic War in 2020, he was serving in the Beylagan district and participated in the battles from the very first days.

“I left for military service from Masalli. On September 26, 2020, we were sent toward the Fuzuli direction, and the next day, the war started. I took part in the battles for Hadrut and Shusha. I was wounded in those battles but did not retreat. I was only eighteen at the time, but fighting for the homeland was above everything else,” he said.

The young veteran emphasized that Victory Day is a symbol of pride and triumph for the Azerbaijani people.

“Victory Day is a great historic date and an unforgettable feeling. It is not only a day of pride for Azerbaijan but for the entire Turkic world. I am deeply grateful to the heroic personnel of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, especially to the Commander-in-Chief, our martyrs, comrades-in-arms, and fellow veterans who gave us the joy of this victory. Taking part in the Patriotic War and contributing, even in a small way, to this glorious triumph fills me with endless pride,” Aliyev added.

