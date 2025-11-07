Uzbekistan’s ICT investment volumes reach new heights
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan continues to increase investment flows, with significant funding directed toward critical sectors, including information and communication technologies supporting nationwide development.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy