Ashmore to establish first Western-branded multidisciplinary clinic in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 7. Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna and UK-based investment firm Ashmore, through its subsidiary Ashmore Healthcare International, plan to establish the first Western-branded multidisciplinary clinic in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Samruk-Kazyna.

The hospital will collaborate with one of Ashmore’s global clinical partners, bringing cutting-edge medical technologies and the latest scientific advancements to the region’s healthcare sector.

“The Fund highly values the opportunity to integrate Ashmore’s proven expertise and that of its U.S. clinical partner into Kazakhstan’s healthcare system. This initiative will promote the adoption of advanced international standards in the field,” said Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna.

Mark Coombs, CEO of Ashmore Group, noted that Ashmore is committed to supporting Kazakhstan’s sustainable development across various sectors.

"We are pleased to work with Samruk-Kazyna to establish a regional medical center that will deliver world-class healthcare services,” he said.

