Second Karabakh War shows Azerbaijani Army able to any combat operation - reserve captain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Second Karabakh War globally showed the Azerbaijani Army's ability to perfectly carry out any combat operation, Reserve Captain Ramil Badalov told Trend on the occasion of November 8—Victory Day.

He noted that Victory is of unparalleled importance for both the people and the army.

Badalov said that he participated in the April battles, the Second Karabakh War, and subsequent anti-terrorist operations.

"I participated in the April battles, the 44-day Second Karabakh War, as well as anti-terrorist measures. Today, we celebrate the fifth anniversary of our victory and are proud of it. We are glad that we were able to bring this joy of victory to our people. This was our sacred duty, and we coped with this task with dignity," he pointed out.

According to him, the successes achieved in the Second Karabakh War once again showed that the Azerbaijani Army is one of the strongest and most professional armies in the world.

"The whole world saw that the Azerbaijani Army can perfectly carry out any combat operation. We proved this especially in the battles of Shusha. Those battles were considered an unthinkable operation for the armies of many countries. We climbed the rocks with our bare hands, destroyed the enemy, and liberated the city. This was the peak of both heroism and national spirit," Badalov recalled.

The reserve officer congratulated the entire Azerbaijani people, including the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and the personnel of the Armed Forces on Victory Day.

"I'm grateful to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the architect of this victory, and to all the heroic officers and soldiers of our Army. At the same time, I ask God to have mercy on my martyred brothers who sacrificed their lives to achieve this victory. I bow before their souls," he said.

Badalov emphasized that November 8—Victory Day—is a symbol of honor and unity not only for Azerbaijan but also for the entire Turkic world.

"Victory Day is a history written with the unity of our people, the power of our state, and the blood of our brave sons. This victory will be remembered with pride for generations to come," he concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel