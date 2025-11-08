Azerbaijan celebrates November 8 - Victory Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan November 8. Today, Azerbaijan celebrates November 8 as Victory Day.

In accordance with the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 3, 2020, titled "On the Establishment of Victory Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan," November 8 is commemorated as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

On September 27, 2020, in response to large-scale provocations by Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation known as "Iron Fist." This 44-day Second Karabakh War brought an end to nearly thirty years of occupation of Azerbaijani territories and restored the country’s territorial integrity.

The liberation of Shusha, the cultural gem of Karabakh and cherished by every Azerbaijani, on November 8 played a pivotal role in the outcome of the war. This Victory led to the defeat of Armenia's political and military leadership and the cessation of hostilities.

The operation to liberate Shusha will forever be remembered in history. As the heart and crown of Karabakh, Shusha was a natural fortress, making it impossible to enter the city with tanks or heavy weaponry. There were two options to reclaim the city. The first involved destroying the Armenian forces in the city through air strikes and artillery, but the command rejected this approach due to the potential for massive destruction. Instead, Azerbaijani forces opted for hand-to-hand combat. Azerbaijani soldiers and officers navigated through dense forests, rocks, and mountains with light arms, engaging the Armenian armed forces in face-to-face combat and ultimately securing Victory.

Given the historical significance of Shusha and its liberation, this unprecedented Victory has become a powerful symbol of Azerbaijani resilience and strength, carrying profound importance for the nation’s future development and prestige.

On November 10, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, and President Vladimir Putin of Russia signed a trilateral statement declaring a complete ceasefire. Under the terms of the statement, Agdam was liberated on November 20, Kalbajar on November 25, and Lachin on December 1, without further conflict or loss of life. The statement also announced the construction of new transportation routes to connect the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Azerbaijan’s western regions.

Azerbaijan's military Victory ultimately forced Armenia to capitulate.

Following the 44-day Patriotic War, President Aliyev extended an offer of peace to Armenia, aiming to secure lasting stability in the region. However, Armenia declined Azerbaijan's hand of peace and continued provocations on Azerbaijani territory. In response, Azerbaijan undertook localized anti-terror measures. In less than 24 hours, Armenian separatists surrendered to the Azerbaijani Army.

Consequently, Armenian armed units, along with illegal armed formations, surrendered their weapons, abandoned their positions, and were fully disarmed. The illegal junta regime in Karabakh was dissolved, key separatist leaders were detained, and Azerbaijan restored full sovereignty over its entire territory.