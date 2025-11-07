President of Kyrgyzstan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of Victory Day, Trend reports.

''Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

On behalf of myself and the entire people of Kyrgyzstan, I sincerely congratulate you and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the Victory Day.

Under your wise leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan has made great strides, has managed to occupy a worthy place in the international arena, and is developing steadily.

I am confident that political, economic, trade, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan will further strengthen and enhance for the benefit of our peoples.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and progress,'' the letter reads.