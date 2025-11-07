Kazakhstan eyes $17B in deals with U.S., Tokayev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Kazakhstan is committed to deepening its multifaceted partnership with the United States, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a working dinner with Central Asian leaders hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump, Trend reports.

“Mr. President, I highly appreciate your unwavering support in advancing Kazakh-American cooperation,” Tokayev said. “As early as your first term in the White House, our relations have been legally fixed as an enhanced strategic partnership.”

He emphasized the scale of U.S. engagement in Kazakhstan, noting that the United States is the country’s largest investor. “Over $100 billion has been invested in our economy as its perpetuum mobile. Our trade turnover has doubled in recent years and is approaching $5 billion. We cover almost 25% of America’s domestic uranium demand. Kazakhstan has become a home country for 600 American companies. I think that is a very good figure.”

Tokayev also highlighted the tangible results of his visit to Washington. “During my visit alone, our businesses are concluding deals worth over $17 billion, paving the way for an even greater B2B partnership,” he said.

The Kazakh president reaffirmed his personal commitment to nurturing the bilateral relationship. “My political will to seize all these unique opportunities is firm and irreversible. I will keep all important issues under my personal attention. I have no doubts that we have a very bright future when it comes to our bilateral cooperation,” he added.