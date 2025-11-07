Azerbaijani oil prices shift down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7.​ ​The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went down by $0.63, or 0.96 percent, on November 6 from the previous level, coming in at $64.8 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $0.69, or 1.09 percent, landing at $62.68 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dipped by $0.88, or 1.69 percent, to $51.19 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dropped by $0.9, or 1.39 percent, to $63.66 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel