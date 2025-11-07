Donald Trump hails TRIPP as key to commerce and stability in Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The TRIPP (The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project is economically significant for Central Asia, said U.S. President Donald Trump during a working dinner with the presidents of Central Asian countries, Trend reports.

"Three months ago, my administration also broke a historic peace agreement between nearby Armenia and Azerbaijan, one of the eight wars that we ended in eight months," Trump said, emphasizing the swift diplomatic action taken by his administration.

President Trump described the route as strategically vital, noting its potential to stimulate commerce across the region. "This is a road that's being carved and goes through some of the most important places anywhere in the world, some of the most important places economically also anywhere in the world, which will boost commercial activity on the other side of the Caspian Sea, helping nations throughout Central Asia," he said.

He expressed optimism that the agreement would bring tangible benefits to the region. "I'm optimistic that each of the countries here today will reap the benefits of peace if they embrace the opportunity that we've unleashed with the agreement," the president added.

On August 8 in Washington, with the participation of the U.S. president, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration. One of the points of the document provides for the launch of the Zangezur corridor (the so-called “Trump Route”) to unblock regional communications. In addition, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia initialed an agreement on peace and interstate relations.