Kazakhstan's Air Astana places new order for Boeing aircraft

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 7. Air Astana has announced an order for up to 15 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft as part of its long-haul fleet expansion program, Trend reports via the company.

The agreement includes five firm orders, five options, and five purchase rights. The new order supplements the three Boeing 787-9 aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2026–2027, bringing the total number of aircraft ordered to 18.

Deliveries under the latest agreement are planned between 2032 and 2035. According to Air Astana, the total value of the 18 Boeing 787-9 aircraft, including engines, is estimated at approximately $7 billion based on list prices.

Company CEO Peter Foster stated that the airline aims to strengthen its long-haul operations connecting Central Asia and the Caucasus with destinations in Asia, Europe, and other regions over the next decade.