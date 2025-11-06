Kazakhstan, U.S. reaffirm commitment to deepen strategic partnership

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 6. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and U.S. Senator Steve Daines, representing the Republican Party, discussed the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening Kazakh-U.S. relations, Trend reports via Akorda.

President Tokayev described Steve Daines as a true friend of Kazakhstan and expressed gratitude for the official statement by the U.S. Congress marking Kazakhstan’s Republic Day, which highlighted the long-standing strategic partnership between the two nations.

The sides exchanged views on key priorities of the bilateral agenda and confirmed their readiness to continue joint efforts to further deepen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States for the benefit of both nations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Tokayev announced his decision to award Senator Steve Daines the Dostyk Order, First Class, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and the United States.