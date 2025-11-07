Azerbaijan sheds light on top social networks used by its citizens
Instagram’s share among Azerbaijani users fell sharply in September, dropping by over 20 percentage points compared to the previous month.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy