No major infrastructure investments needed for Karabagh oil field project in Azerbaijan – bp

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Karabagh oil field project in Azerbaijan will not require major infrastructure investments, bp Azerbaijan’s Head of Press Office Tamam Bayatly said.

She made the remarks during an online meeting held by bp with public to discuss the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) document for the Karabagh project seismic survey program, Trend reports.

bp is the operating company under the Risk Service Agreement related to the development of the Karabagh field.

“Unlike the large-scale infrastructure investments made in the development of Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) and Shah Deniz, no significant additional spending will be necessary here, as the existing subsea infrastructure will be utilized. Investments will be directed only toward connection and integration works,” Bayatly said.

She noted that the produced oil can be transported via the existing subsea infrastructure to the Sangachal terminal, and from there fed into the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline.

“This project is very important for us and highly beneficial for Azerbaijan,” she added.

The Karabagh Contract Area is located 120 km east of Baku, in water depths of 150 – 200 m, close to the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) and the Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara (ADUA) Contract Areas.

There was an existing Risk Service Agreement (RSA) for the development of the Karabagh field signed in 2018. In May 2025 bp acquired a 35% participating interest in the RSA and became the operator. SOCAR affiliate retains a 65% participating interest in the RSA.

The data from Azerbaijan’s energy ministry reveals that the field’s initially estimated geological reserves exceed 60 million tons of oil.