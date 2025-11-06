Azerbaijan sets membership fees for international social protection bodies
Azerbaijan’s Social Protection Fund plans to spend 0.07 million manat ($41,000) in 2026 on international organization membership fees, including 40,000 manat ($23,400) for ISSA and 30,000 manat ($17,500) for the Int'l Association of Pension and Social Funds.
