Kazakhstan invites U.S. Congress members to expand mutually beneficial cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 6. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with members of the U.S. House of Representatives Jimmy Panetta, Carol Miller, Bill Huizenga, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove, the Akorda press service said, Trend reports.

During the meeting, President Tokayev highlighted the important role of the U.S. Congress in strengthening friendly relations with Kazakhstan and expressed gratitude to the lawmakers for their personal contribution to advancing the expanded strategic partnership between the two countries.

The President noted the efforts of the U.S.-Kazakhstan Congressional Caucus, led by Representative Jimmy Panetta, emphasizing its contribution to deepening political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation, and fostering people-to-people ties.

Tokayev underlined that the United States remains one of Kazakhstan’s largest economic partners, with total U.S. investment exceeding $100 billion - about 80 percent of all investments made in Central Asia.

He also informed the congressional delegation about the comprehensive political and economic modernization underway in Kazakhstan.

For their part, the members of Congress commended Kazakhstan’s potential and expressed readiness to support the further development of broad-based bilateral cooperation.

President Tokayev invited the U.S. lawmakers to visit Kazakhstan to continue strengthening mutually beneficial relations between the two nations.