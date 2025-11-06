Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Freight train loaded with Kazakh wheat rolls out of Azerbaijan, bound for Armenia

Economy Materials 6 November 2025 10:34 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6.​ A freight train loaded with Kazakh wheat rolled out from Bilajari Railway Station in Azerbaijan, making tracks for Armenia, Trend reports.

The train consists of 15 wagons and will travel along the Yalama–Bilajari–Hajigabul–Boyuk Kesik route. After passing through Azerbaijan, the train will continue to Georgia before reaching Armenia’s Dalarik station.

The train, which left Russia on November 4 at 00:15 (GMT+4), carries a total of 1,048.8 tons of wheat.

To note, President Ilham Aliyev announced during his state visit to Kazakhstan on October 21, 2025, that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation.

