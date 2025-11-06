U.S. Oklahoma National Guard delegates touch down in Azerbaijan for working visit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6.​ A delegation led by the Director of the Joint Staff of the Oklahoma National Guard, Brigadier General Colby Wyatt, is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

First, the U.S. delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs and laid flowers at the tombs of our citizens who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan—Director General Agil Gurbanov met with the U.S. delegation.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the strengthening of relations between Azerbaijan and the U.S. State of Oklahoma in the field of bilateral military cooperation and measures taken in this direction.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.

