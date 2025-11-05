Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament departs for Brazil to attend COP30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has left for a working visit to Belem, Brazil, to attend the 30th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, a source in the parliament told Trend.

At Belem Airport of the Brazilian Air Force, the speaker was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Rashad Novruz and other officials.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation will take part in COP30 events and express its position on the issues discussed during the session.