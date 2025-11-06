Kazakhstan’s parliament approves amendments to intellectual property law

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 6. The Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan has approved amendments to the country’s Intellectual Property Law, the Head of the Senate Administration, Maxim Spotkay, announced on his social media account, Trend reports.

Deputies reviewed changes aimed at strengthening the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights, taking into account international standards and current trends in digitalization.

The updated law provides for the creation of a unified digital platform for collective management of rights, ensuring transparent accounting and remuneration for authors and rights holders. It also clarifies the rights of broadcasting organizations regarding the retransmission and use of content and ensures access for visually impaired persons to works in specialized formats. In addition, the amendments introduce an accelerated procedure for trademark examination, allowing preliminary review within 10 days and full examination within three months.

The law also establishes specialization for patent attorneys in industrial property objects and allows for the refusal of patents at an early stage of formal examination to reduce timelines and improve the quality of decisions.

The new provisions are designed to modernize Kazakhstan’s intellectual property framework and support the country’s integration into the global digital economy.

Kazakhstan's intellectual property (IP) framework is an extensive system that adheres to international norms, principally regulated by the Civil Code and other state legislation, and overseen by the state Institute of Intellectual Property (Qazpatent).

