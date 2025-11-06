Uzbekistan, U.S. discuss expanding parliamentary and regional cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 6. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan met with members of the U.S. House of Representatives—Bill Huizenga, Carol Miller, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove—during his working visit to Washington, D.C., to discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the parliaments of the two countries, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president’s office.

The meeting highlighted the dynamic development of legislative contacts and the productive work of the Caucus on Cooperation with Uzbekistan in the U.S. Congress. The Caucus has played a pivotal role in promoting bilateral relations, including organizing annual “Uzbekistan Days” in the House of Representatives, which contribute to advancing political, economic, and cultural ties between the nations.

President Mirziyoyev underscored the need for a helping hand from the U.S. Congress to put the agreements made at the top of the ladder into action, especially when it comes to broadening trade, investment, cultural, and humanitarian ties. Special attention was given to enhancing interregional ties and establishing practical partnerships with the states of West Virginia, Michigan, and California, represented by the visiting legislators.

As a result of the discussions, an agreement was reached to organize a visit by U.S. Congress representatives to Uzbekistan, alongside mutual exchanges of business delegations led by regional leaders, further strengthening U.S.-Uzbek cooperation across multiple areas.

In the interim, by the conclusion of 2024, the bilateral trade dynamics between Uzbekistan and the United States experienced a robust uptick of 15 percent, culminating in a trade turnover of $881.7 million. Concurrently, the influx of U.S. direct investment into Uzbekistan aggregated to a substantial $612.6 million. At present, over 300 entities with American investment are functioning within the national landscape, comprising 167 that are wholly owned by U.S. stakeholders.

