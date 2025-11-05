Uzbekistan, Poland chart path to deeper pharma industry cooperation

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 5. The leadership of the Investment Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan held a meeting with a delegation of Polish pharmaceutical companies led by Krzysztof Kopeć, President of the Polish Union of Employers of the Pharmaceutical Industry, to discuss potential investment projects, Trend reports.

The delegation comprised representatives from Poland’s leading pharmaceutical firms, including Polpharma, Adamed Pharma, and Biofarm.

The discussions centered on enhancing international collaboration and the exchange of expertise within the pharmaceutical sector. The Polish delegation commended Uzbekistan’s proactive implementation of international standards, notably the World Listed Authority (WLA) system, which facilitates domestic manufacturers’ access to global markets and strengthens their export potential.

The meeting unfolded in a constructive and cooperative atmosphere. Upon conclusion, both parties expressed a shared commitment to deepening collaboration and fostering long-term strategic partnerships between the pharmaceutical industries of Uzbekistan and Poland.