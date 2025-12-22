Head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attends premiere of "Harmony" documentary (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. On December 21, the Nizami Cinema Center hosted the presentation of a documentary film "Harmony" highlighting Azerbaijan’s deep-rooted traditions of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among various religious groups, Trend reports.

The production of the film is a collaborative effort between the Baku Media Center, the Foundation for the Prmotion of Moral Values, and the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Work with Religious Organizations.

Arzu Aliyeva, the head of the Baku Media Center, attended the event.

Following the film’s screening, Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, shared his viewes on the project. He noted that the screenplay illustrates the Azerbaijani spirit through the story of three friends from different faith backgrounds.

"For thousands of years, the people of Azerbaijan have promoted outstanding values of multiculturalism, mutual respect and coexistance, and passing on cultural traditions to future generations," Mammadov said. He underlined that these traditions continue today as diverse religious representatives live and work together—a testament tothe nation's collective wisdom.

The Chairman emphasized that under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev, these multicultural values transitioned from mere tradition into the state policy. He concluded by emphasizing the ongoing efforts of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, highlighting the comprehensive restoration of all religious sites in the territories recently liberated from occupation.

Fuad Mammadzada, the film's executive producer and co-screenwriter, mentioned that the documentary aims to portray Azerbaijan’s inherent reality through the experiences of its central characters: Nigar, Jamila, and Sofia.

Produced by the Baku Media Center, the documentary was developed to showcase the environment of interfaith harmony and the robust opportunities for religious coexistence in Azerbaijan. The film’s executive producer is Arzu Aliyeva, while producer is Orman Aliyev, and Fuad Mammadzada is production director. The screenplay was co-written by Fuad Mammadzada and Ramil Alakbarov, with Ziya Babayev serving as director of photography, and Hafiz Ibrahimli as composer.

The filming took place at various religious sites throughout Azerbaijan’s regions, as well as during the "Color of Difference" festival, held in Baku on November 5 with the goal of promoting and fostering Azerbaijan’s exemplary environment of tolerance, multiculturalism, and interreligious harmony, while highlighting the nation's commitment to solidarity, cultural diversity, and the shared values of coexistence.