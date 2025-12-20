Kyrgyzstan updates deadlines for nationwide excise goods labeling
The changes are expected to strengthen tax control and product traceability in the excise goods market, potentially increasing state revenues while requiring businesses to adapt to stricter compliance timelines.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy