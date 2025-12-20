NFC payments with Birbank coming soon to BakuBus: PILOT phase launched

The introduction of innovative solutions in the country’s public transport system continues at the initiative and with the technological support of Birbank. As part of a project implemented jointly with BakıKart, passengers can now pay fares not only in the Baku Metro but also on city bus routes using contactless (NFC-enabled) bank cards issued by any local bank.

The new service has been launched initially on bus No. 500 and is currently being tested under real operating conditions. Following the completion of the pilot phase, contactless (NFC) payments will be gradually rolled out across other BakuBus routes in the near future. Further expansion of this technology to other transport operators is also planned.

The initiative is not limited to Kapital Bank customers and covers the entire banking sector, enabling contactless fare payments for customers of other banks as well. In addition, the new system continues to support payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as through Birbank, BakıKart and m10, offering passengers greater freedom of choice and convenience.

As part of the cooperation between Birbank and BakıKart, QR-code fare payments were previously introduced in public transport. As a result, passengers using metro and bus services in Baku and the Absheron region can pay their fares via a QR ticket generated in the Birbank mobile application, without the need for a physical card. Moreover, since last month, city residents have also been able to pay metro fares using contactless (NFC-enabled) bank cards issued by any local bank.

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 115 branches and 50 service offices. Until 2025, the bank operated under the name Kapital Bank, the country's first bank and it's a part of PASHA Holding.