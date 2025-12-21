Turkmennebit opens tender for chemical and auxiliary materials
Potential bidders, including manufacturers and participants acting as exclusive distributors, are invited to submit a written application to the address of Turkmennebit, clearly indicating the participant’s full name, legal status, country of registration, and relevant details. Applications from companies registered or having bank accounts in offshore zones will not be accepted.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy