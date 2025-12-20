Iran never rejects dialogue based on mutual respect – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Iran has never rejected talks and discussions grounded on mutual respect and reflecting the country’s legitimate interests, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said during a phone conversation with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on December 19, Trend reports.

Araghchi stressed that dialogue should not be aimed at imposing one side’s position unilaterally. He added that Iran does not share and has criticized the stance of the European trio on Iran’s nuclear program. In turn, Cooper emphasized the importance of using diplomacy to address issues related to Iran’s nuclear activities.

The two sides also exchanged views on bilateral relations, including consular matters, and underlined the need to continue consultations at various levels to focus on issues of mutual interest and strengthen understanding.

On September 26, the United Nations Security Council convened to deliberate on a draft resolution presented by Russia and China, which sought to extend the term of Resolution 2231 and prevent the activation of the "snapback" mechanism. The resolution was met with mixed reactions: four members voted in favor, nine opposed, and two abstained. Consequently, as of September 28, the Security Council's sanctions targeting Iran were reinstated. Resolution 2231, adopted by the UN Security Council on July 20, 2015, marked a pivotal moment in international diplomacy, annulling six prior resolutions against Iran and lifting extensive sanctions related to its nuclear program.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if a member state files a complaint over another party’s violation of the deal, a review process begins. The complainant has the option to escalate the issue to the UN Security Council if it remains unresolved. Should the Council accept the complaint against Iran, international sanctions may be reactivated, and the Council may even authorize military action against Iran.

