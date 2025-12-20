Tajikistan invites Japan to participate in logistics and digitalization projects

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 20. Tajikistan is interested in developing logistics and transport communications and has invited Japan to take part in the construction of logistics and agro-logistics hubs to support the development of transit freight transportation in border regions in the north and south of the country, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

The proposal was voiced by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon while speaking at the Summit of the "Central Asia plus Japan" Dialogue (CA+JAD) in Tokyo on December 20.

He noted that the country places particular emphasis on the development of logistics and transport connectivity due to its landlocked geography, stressing that improvements in road and railway infrastructure, the expansion of air links, and the introduction of digital logistics technologies would create favorable conditions for the development of trade, investment, and the regional economy.

Furthermore, Emomali Rahmon expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for its support in implementing projects in key areas such as the economy, infrastructure, transport, energy, agriculture, environmental protection, healthcare, education, and sanitation.

He also underscored the importance of small and medium-sized projects implemented with Japan’s participation and expressed interest in Japan’s involvement in large-scale national and regional projects. Priority areas for cooperation were identified as hydropower, mining, light and food industries, automotive manufacturing, and metallurgy.